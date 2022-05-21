How it happened: How Buc-ee’s convenience stores got so famous

We RVers see our fair share of roadside pitstops. But one stands above the rest. Far above. That’s Buc-ee’s roadside stores. First, realize that your Buc-ee’s visit will not be your ordinary “fuel-quick-and-get-back-on-the-road” kind of stop! Instead, this roadside mega-store will cause your jaw to drop. Your eyes will go wide, and you may even forget your urgency to locate the restrooms! No, really.

“Go big or go home” might be an apt motto for the Buc-ee’s brand. They’ve certainly upped the ante among convenience stores. Read on and you’ll see what I mean.

Buc-ee’s

The Buc-ee’s brand originated in Texas. In 1982, co-owners Arch (“Beaver”) Aplin and Don Wasek set out to make their travel stops the very best in the world. Their marketing strategy? The promise of clean restrooms. Yep, all along the Texas highways, Buc-ee’s billboards teased travelers with this promise. And it worked! Turns out, travelers wanted clean restrooms. (Don’t we all?)

Buc-ee’s famously clean restrooms

Fun fact: In 2012, Cintas, a business services company, conducted a national contest for the nation’s cleanest restrooms. Buc-ee’s won! Overwhelmingly so! Of course, it takes a round-the-clock, dedicated cleaning crew to keep the toilets sparkling, but the dedication pays off. “If given a choice,” one happy customer smiled, “I’d choose Buc-ee’s over any other travel center! It’s so clean. And big. It’s got everything a road warrior could hope for!”

Fueling

Obviously you can fuel your RV at a Buc-ee’s. The newer stations offer plenty of space to maneuver your rig into position. Each fuel pump offers both diesel and regular. Some stores even feature ethanol-free fuel and DEF. The big bonus is that you won’t navigate around any tractor trailers. Commercial over-the-road big rigs are not permitted at Buc-ee’s.

Big and better

In 2012, Buc-ee’s opened a humongous store in New Braunfels, Texas. This travel center is officially the largest convenience store in the world. Don’t believe me? It’s approximately 68,000 square feet! That’s big. Even for Texas! With 120 gas pumps and 1,000 parking spots, you can fuel up and make use of the restroom with virtually no wait—ever!

Still, do not plan on getting back on the road anytime soon. It will take a while to choose a snack, buy a souvenir, and simply stare in amazement and wonder.

Other Buc-ee’s amenities

If you’ve ever wished for it, Buc-ee’s probably stocks it! Here are a few of the products you can expect to find at Buc-ee’s:

Souvenirs. Add to your collection of shot glasses, magnets, or T-shirts. Or let the kids press a penny!

Add to your collection of shot glasses, magnets, or T-shirts. Or let the kids press a penny! Food. Buc-ee’s offers cheesesteak burritos, BBQ brisket sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and a yummy pastrami Rueben sandwich, among a plethora of other meal options.

Buc-ee’s offers cheesesteak burritos, BBQ brisket sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and a yummy pastrami Rueben sandwich, among a plethora of other meal options. Snacks. Probably the most famous snack is Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets (sweet, crunchy puffed corn). But you can also find a wide variety of dried fruit and vegetables, along with trail mixes in various flavors. There is an amazing variety of jerky, and you can pick up some unusual snacks like pickled quail eggs, candied jalapenos, and mayhaw jelly, too! Oh, and don’t forget to pick up some candied nuts (made on-premises) before you leave.

Probably the most famous snack is Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets (sweet, crunchy puffed corn). But you can also find a wide variety of dried fruit and vegetables, along with trail mixes in various flavors. There is an amazing variety of jerky, and you can pick up some unusual snacks like pickled quail eggs, candied jalapenos, and mayhaw jelly, too! Oh, and don’t forget to pick up some candied nuts (made on-premises) before you leave. Clothing. You’ll find swimsuits, T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and so much more! Grab a Buc-ee’s hat as a souvenir if you like. Although I doubt you’ll ever forget your Buc-ee’s experience.

Not just in Texas

Buc-ee’s has expanded and now has stores in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, as well as several stores in Texas. Plans are to continue the expansion to include the states of Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Do you have a favorite travel convenience store? Have you ever visited a Buc-ee’s? Share your thoughts in the comments, please.

