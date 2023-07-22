Why are barns red?

Iconic. Traditional. Beautiful. All are words that in my opinion can be used to describe a red barn. I grew up on a small farm in Iowa, which explains why I am fascinated with how red barns came to be.

Why choose red when there is a myriad of other colors in the rainbow (and the paint store)? My dad used to tease me by explaining that, “Barns need to be red so that the cows can find their way home.” Sorry, Dad. I’m not buying that spoof anymore! (Mostly because I now know that cows are colorblind.) Then why are so many barns painted red? Let’s find out!

Colonial days

The history of the red barn can be traced back to Colonial times. In the early settlement days, farmers had limited options when it came to preserving and protecting their wooden barn structures. Many early farmers would seal their barn wood with linseed oil—an orange-colored oil derived from flax seeds. This proved to be a durable and effective sealant and the idea naturally spread.

Later, farmers made a mixture of skimmed milk, lime, and ferrous oxide (rust) which produced a durable and economical paint. This homemade paint concoction also had a red-orange appearance, due to the iron oxide. The color “barn red” soon became readily available and was an economical choice, as well.

Benefits of red

The locally made paint mixture was helpful in several ways:

Ingredients used to make barn red paint were inexpensive and readily available.

The ferrous oxide in the mixture prevented fungi and moss from growing on barns.

The mixture proved to be a very effective wood sealant, preserving the wooden structure for years.

The mixture also proved useful in repelling insects like mites and beetles, and likely prevented infestations.

The color red absorbs the least heat (after white) and so was an effective way of keeping the structure cooler in hot summer temperatures.

Today’s red barns

Red barn paint has come a long way since the Colonist’s homemade mixture. Today, farmers have a seemingly endless number of color choices when it comes to painting their barns. Many modern farmers still choose red. Why? Perhaps it’s to pay homage to days gone by, or a deep sense of pride in the iconic tradition and the occupation it represents. No matter the reason, I still think they’re beautiful.

So, there you have it!

That’s how it happened: red barns. Now go for a drive in the country and see how many you can spot!

