Heartland recalls some 5th wheel RVs for smoke detector issue

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC is recalling certain 2020 Bighorn Traveler, Elkridge, Milestone, and Pioneer Fifth Wheel trailers. The smoke detector may be incorrectly located in the bedroom.

In the event of a fire, the smoke detector may not provide adequate warning for the occupants to be able to escape safely, increasing the risk of injury.

Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will either relocate the detector or add an additional one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

Recent RV recalls. Click here.