Heartland RV recalling some Mallard travel trailers

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021 Mallard travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) hose and connector may contact the suspension shackle. Contact with the shackle can cause premature failure of the LP hose, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.
Remedy
Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the hose to prevent the LP hose/connector from being able to make contact with the shackle. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
