Here’s the stinkin’ plan to get free food…

In the morning before you leave for the day, feed your kids hot dogs and beans. Lots of beans. LOTS OF BEANS!!! Then, at lunch, fuel up the Minnie Winnie at this service station. Then park the rig and haul the stinkin’ kids inside. It’ll be real obvious to management that the kiddos are full of gas, which, as the sign states, means “THEY EAT FREE!” Good plan, huh?

*We originally posted this in July of 2008 and came across it in an old file. We got a good chuckle out of it, and couldn’t resist reposting it again for your enjoyment.