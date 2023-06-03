Hiawatha National Forest camps closed; Recreation.gov cancels reservations

In a surprising development, Recreation.gov, the primary online resource for booking campsites on the federal lands, has canceled campsite reservations for six campgrounds in the Hiawatha National Forest. The decision affects roughly one-third of the reservable land-accessible campgrounds in the Hiawatha National Forest, including Brevoort Lake, Lake Michigan, Carp River, Monocle Lake, Soldier Lake, and Bay View. The cancellations were due to the closure of the campgrounds by the concessionaire operator, S’more Memories, LLC.

Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Hiawatha National Forest spans 879,000 acres and contains 18 land-accessible campgrounds. The move by Recreation.gov to cancel reservations at six of the campgrounds has left many campers disappointed and confused as they scramble to make alternative arrangements. The situation was made more vexing by an opaque and conflicting story about the reason for the cancellation of all campground reservations, ostensibly for the entire summer season.

Recreation.gov responded to questions with the statement that the reservations site “did not cancel the reservations.” The Hiawatha National Forest authorities initially declined to answer direct questions about the sudden change. A Hiawatha USFS spokesman told a Michigan CBS News affiliate that the cancellations were due to campground closures because “trees at the campgrounds are unsafe and needed to be trimmed or cut down.”

Six campgrounds affected

Campers who had bookings at any affected campgrounds, including Brevoort Lake, Lake Michigan, Carp River, Monocle Lake, Soldier Lake, and Bay View, have been left to adjust their summer plans.

Jim Akard contacted RV Travel to inform us about the abrupt cancellation of his July reservations. He and his family reserved campsites at Carp River and Monocle Lake campgrounds. “Everyone with reservations for any period during the entire season has had their reservations canceled. Our summer trip for mid-July has been destroyed. We received our notice on May 15th.” The notice of cancellation cited “hazard trees.”

I called the office of the Forest Supervisor for the Hiawatha National Forest in Gladstone, MI. Janel Crooks, Public Affairs spokesperson for the Hiawatha NF, was able to confirm that “hazard trees” was the root cause of the campground closures, but then echoed the official USFS statement that “the concessionaire who holds the land grant for the parks made the cancellations without notifying USFS.” I asked whether it was normal for a campground concessionaire to close one or more campgrounds without notifying the Forest Service and was told that it was not. She said Recreation.gov did not close the campgrounds but notified reservation holders of the closures and cancellations.

Further investigation revealed that the whole campground closure controversy is the fallout of a dispute between the Hiawatha National Forest and the concessionaire for the operation of the six campgrounds, S’more Memories, LLC. The dispute involves disagreement over campground trees that the operator considers hazardous and needing removal. The concessionaire’s side of the complex story can be read on the S’more Memories, LLC website.

I also exchanged email messages and had a telephone conversation with Jason Kirchner, Assistant Director for Communications for the Eastern Regional Office of USFS, who said that the agency empathized with the canceled campers and that the USFS was working toward a possible reopening of the six closed campgrounds at some point during the current season.

