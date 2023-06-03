Friday, June 2, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Hiawatha National Forest camps closed; Recreation.gov cancels reservations

By Randall Brink
0
Brevoort, Michigan, USA - June 21, 2016: Entrance sign to the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with Lake Michigan in the background.

In a surprising development, Recreation.gov, the primary online resource for booking campsites on the federal lands, has canceled campsite reservations for six campgrounds in the Hiawatha National Forest. The decision affects roughly one-third of the reservable land-accessible campgrounds in the Hiawatha National Forest, including Brevoort Lake, Lake Michigan, Carp River, Monocle Lake, Soldier Lake, and Bay View. The cancellations were due to the closure of the campgrounds by the concessionaire operator, S’more Memories, LLC.

Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Hiawatha National Forest spans 879,000 acres and contains 18 land-accessible campgrounds. The move by Recreation.gov to cancel reservations at six of the campgrounds has left many campers disappointed and confused as they scramble to make alternative arrangements. The situation was made more vexing by an opaque and conflicting story about the reason for the cancellation of all campground reservations, ostensibly for the entire summer season.

Recreation.gov responded to questions with the statement that the reservations site “did not cancel the reservations.” The Hiawatha National Forest authorities initially declined to answer direct questions about the sudden change. A Hiawatha USFS spokesman told a Michigan CBS News affiliate that the cancellations were due to campground closures because “trees at the campgrounds are unsafe and needed to be trimmed or cut down.”

Six campgrounds affected

Monocle Lake Hiawatha National Forest.
Autumn forest reflects in the waters of Monocle Lake in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Campers who had bookings at any affected campgrounds, including Brevoort Lake, Lake Michigan, Carp River, Monocle Lake, Soldier Lake, and Bay View, have been left to adjust their summer plans.

Jim Akard contacted RV Travel to inform us about the abrupt cancellation of his July reservations. He and his family reserved campsites at Carp River and Monocle Lake campgrounds. “Everyone with reservations for any period during the entire season has had their reservations canceled. Our summer trip for mid-July has been destroyed. We received our notice on May 15th.” The notice of cancellation cited “hazard trees.”

I called the office of the Forest Supervisor for the Hiawatha National Forest in Gladstone, MI. Janel Crooks, Public Affairs spokesperson for the Hiawatha NF, was able to confirm that “hazard trees” was the root cause of the campground closures, but then echoed the official USFS statement that “the concessionaire who holds the land grant for the parks made the cancellations without notifying USFS.” I asked whether it was normal for a campground concessionaire to close one or more campgrounds without notifying the Forest Service and was told that it was not. She said Recreation.gov did not close the campgrounds but notified reservation holders of the closures and cancellations.

Further investigation revealed that the whole campground closure controversy is the fallout of a dispute between the Hiawatha National Forest and the concessionaire for the operation of the six campgrounds, S’more Memories, LLC. The dispute involves disagreement over campground trees that the operator considers hazardous and needing removal. The concessionaire’s side of the complex story can be read on the S’more Memories, LLC website.

I also exchanged email messages and had a telephone conversation with Jason Kirchner, Assistant Director for Communications for the Eastern Regional Office of USFS, who said that the agency empathized with the canceled campers and that the USFS was working toward a possible reopening of the six closed campgrounds at some point during the current season.

##RVT1107b

Randall Brink
Randall Brink
Randall Brink is an author hailing from Idaho. He has written many fiction and non-fiction books, including the critically acclaimed Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart. He is the screenwriter for the new Grizzly Adams television series and the feature film Goldfield. Randall Brink has a diverse background not only as a book author, Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor, but also as an airline captain, chief executive, and Alaska bush pilot.
Previous article
How well can you drive a manual transmission vehicle?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE