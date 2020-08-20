Knowing this hidden key trick could save you a road service call

By Barry Zander

I just read a blog about someone who locked her key in the motorhome. What to do? When she reached in to unlock the door it set off the alarm that she didn’t know she had, and she still doesn’t know how to turn it off.

Here’s our secret sauce: I taped a key inside the refrigerator vent outside our rig. Soon after buying our camper van, I locked my keys inside. Panic. I spent the next five minutes on hold waiting for road service to answer. That’s when suddenly I had a “Duh moment.” I had taped a spare key inside the refrigerator vent (don’t tell anyone). I quickly hung up the phone, removed the vent, retrieved the key and opened the van door.

By the time I remembered the key, the ice cream cone I had stopped to buy had melted all over my hand, but that was a small price to pay for the convenience of not having to wait for the service call. If your RV has a combo door lock or you use a key fob, you’re covered; otherwise, you might want to stow a key where you can retrieve it easily.

