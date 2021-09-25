The history of the cheeseburger: Almost as satisfying as a burger itself!

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, we’ll be tracing some food origins, starting with an all-American classic, the cheeseburger.

Believe it or not, there are three places that all claim to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. How can this be? Sometimes, similar ideas are thought of around the same time in history. These “coincidences” sometimes lead to arguments over who had the idea first, as is the case with the cheeseburger.

The Cheeseburger, I

2776 Speer Blvd.

Denver, Colorado

Smile and say “Cheeseburger.” In 1935, Louis Ballast, owner of the Humpty Dumpty drive-in in northwest Denver, put a slice of cheese on a hot burger, and the rest is hamburger history. At least that’s what they’ll tell you in Denver! The world’s first “cheeseburger” – a term patented by Ballast – is honored with a small memorial at 2776 Speer Boulevard, now the parking lot of Key Bank.

The Cheeseburger, II

Kaelin’s Restaurant (now 80/20 at Kaelin’s)

1801 Newburg Road

Louisville, Kentucky

Cheeseburger controversy! Carl and Margaret Kaelin may have beaten Louis Ballast by one year. Shortly after opening their new restaurant in 1934, Kaelin was cooking a hamburger when he decided to add a slice of American cheese. Why? Well, it seems he liked the extra “tang” from the cheese and thought it made the burger more unique. He christened his new creation the “cheeseburger” and so today a proclamation from the mayor of the city of Louisville designates every October 12th (the date the cheeseburger was invented) as Kaelin’s “Cheeseburger” Day in Louisville. You can still eat a burger at Kaelin’s today, now known as “80/20 at Kaelin’s.”

The Cheeseburger, III

Rite Spot

1500 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena. California

Okay, here is the third place associated with the first cheeseburger. There are those who believe that a man named Lionel Sternberger came up with the “cheese hamburger” first back in 1926 while working the grill at a place called the Rite Spot (which is no longer there). In 2017, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce unveiled a plaque that was inserted into the sidewalk outside of the LA Financial Credit Union at 1520 W. Colorado Blvd., honoring the late Lionel Sternberger.

The Hamburger

Louis’ Lunch

261-263 Crown Street

New Haven, Connecticut

And, of course, as we have covered before, this is arguably where it all started. Thankfully, they are still open. 203-562-5507

Do you know the story about the creation of the hamburger? One day back in 1900 a man entered this small New Haven luncheonette and asked for a meal that would be both speedy and portable. Thinking fast, Louis Lassen, who owned the small restaurant, placed a freshly broiled beef patty between two slices of bread. The customer was satisfied with the simple “meat sandwich” and left happily with the new creation. And believe it or not, that was it – the first hamburger!

The birthplace of the burger remains today

Today, this tiny restaurant remains world-famous as the birthplace of the burger, and the same traditions from back then are maintained today. Louis’ grandson, Ken, now runs things and he makes sure that each burger is made just like back in 1900. That means the beef is ground fresh each day, the burger patty is broiled vertically in the original cast iron grill and served between two slices of toast. They’ll let you have cheese, tomato, and onion if you’d like, but, please, no mustard or ketchup! (The originators of the burger feel that they get in the way of the delicious taste.) People visit from all over the world to taste the classic, original burgers, which may have simply been the result of some quick thinking by an enterprising man named Louis Lassen.

Hungry yet? Go have yourself a burger!

