My holiday shopping list for myself and other RVers

It is that time of year when we frantically try to figure out that perfect holiday gift for the RVer. Here are some useful items on my list that are sure to please anyone. And, in case no one gifts these to you, remember, you can be your own Santa. HO! HO! HO!

Tire Pressure Monitor 3 Color Eye Alert

These replace your tire pressure valve caps. It visually alerts you when the tire pressure is low: Green is normal, Yellow denotes 10% lower pressure than normal, and Red alerts you of a 25% pressure lower than normal. Available from luciesgift.com ($33.30).

“Feast by Firelight: Simple Recipes for Camping, Cabins, and the Great Outdoors”

A delightful cookbook for the RVer. It includes 70 recipes, helpful tips, and a menu planner. Of course, pair it with “Camp Cocktails: Easy, Fun, and Delicious Drinks for the Great Outdoors.“ You will find plenty of bartender tips and hacks plus a guide to integrating nature into your favorite cocktails. Find the cookbook here, and the cocktail book here.

“Your Guide to the National Parks: The Complete Guide to all 59 National Parks”

I know that one can hit on the National Park Service website for info, but, throw this gem of a book into your RV to find adventure beyond the NPS offerings. Yes, the author has hiked, biked, and kayaked across all of our beautiful national parks. I love this book! Find it here.

America the Beautiful – National Parks Pass

The National Park Service offers a variety of passes providing access to more than 2,000 recreational areas managed by six federal agencies. Your choices are: Senior Pass – Lifetime ($80); Senior Pass – Annual ($20); Access Pass (a lifetime pass for those with a permanent disability); and Military Pass, cost $10 processing fee on USGS Store, but Free in person at sites that issue passes. You can buy them online here.

Folding Step Stool

I use my folding step stool for that extra height to open/close trailer windows, climb into the pickup bed, and even as a footstool. Look for one that folds easily, has rounded corners, non-slip feet, and holds at least 300 pounds. A couple I recommend are the ACSTEP Folding Step Stool or, for a more sturdy product, the Ironton Compact Aluminum Platform.

General Household Hand Tool Kit

I used to carry a bucket with an assortment of tools stashed inside with a bunch of other stuff. No longer, since I purchased one of these. Prices can range from $20 to $100. Here are three of similar price: CARTMAN 148 Piece Tool Set; SOLUDE 82 Piece Tool Set; and, DEKOPRO 100 Piece Tool Set.

