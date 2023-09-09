Saturday, September 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
Just for fun

What do you think of this homebuilt RV?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
house car rv
PHOTO SOURCE UNKNOWN

We will all agree, right, that this RV did not come off a manufacturer’s production line? And we will all agree that it will almost certainly never will. Are we correct to say that? Our staff thinks so.

All right, then. Now that we are in agreement, here, from a mind-merge of our brilliant, creative RVtravel.com staff members, are some of our thoughts about this most unusual recreational vehicle:

• It is not aerodynamic.
• Its second floor would not survive a pass under most highway bridges.
• It would probably qualify as a truck camper. Or maybe a tiny house.
• Kids would probably love it, although there’s no room for them to travel in it in the cab on the road.
• It would likely not be welcomed at a luxury RV resort.
• The truck is small and does not have dual rear wheels, so it would not support much weight.
• Low branches would not be its friend.
• Gas stations with roofs over the pump would also not be its friend.
• Fast turns could be disasters due to top-heavy issues.
• The color combination, truck and house, is an artistic nightmare.
• The RV might have a future as an attraction at an RV show.
• The side mirrors look pretty wimpy.
• If it was built as a prototype for a future production model, then the designer was most likely delusional.
• If it was conceived by an ex-RV designer, then chances are excellent he was fired for incompetence.
• It would be a fun vehicle to take to a party.
• It might be challenging to remove dead bugs from the front after a long day’s drive.

Okay, now it’s your turn.
Leave a comment with your thoughts.

##RVT1121

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodburyhttps://rvtravel.com
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
Previous article
Why use nitrogen to inflate tires?
Next article
A quick, delicious stop at Peppermint Twist, voted Minnesota’s best drive-in

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE