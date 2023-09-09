What do you think of this homebuilt RV?

We will all agree, right, that this RV did not come off a manufacturer’s production line? And we will all agree that it will almost certainly never will. Are we correct to say that? Our staff thinks so.

All right, then. Now that we are in agreement, here, from a mind-merge of our brilliant, creative RVtravel.com staff members, are some of our thoughts about this most unusual recreational vehicle:

• It is not aerodynamic.

• Its second floor would not survive a pass under most highway bridges.

• It would probably qualify as a truck camper. Or maybe a tiny house.

• Kids would probably love it, although there’s no room for them to travel in it in the cab on the road.

• It would likely not be welcomed at a luxury RV resort.

• The truck is small and does not have dual rear wheels, so it would not support much weight.

• Low branches would not be its friend.

• Gas stations with roofs over the pump would also not be its friend.

• Fast turns could be disasters due to top-heavy issues.

• The color combination, truck and house, is an artistic nightmare.

• The RV might have a future as an attraction at an RV show.

• The side mirrors look pretty wimpy.

• If it was built as a prototype for a future production model, then the designer was most likely delusional.

• If it was conceived by an ex-RV designer, then chances are excellent he was fired for incompetence.

• It would be a fun vehicle to take to a party.

• It might be challenging to remove dead bugs from the front after a long day’s drive.

Okay, now it’s your turn.

Leave a comment with your thoughts.

