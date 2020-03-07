RV Horror Story for March 7

Not a happy camper with his ACE motorhome

NOTE FROM EDITOR:

Some readers of RVtravel.com wonder why we complain so often about the poor quality of RVs being manufactured today. They say their RV works fine, so no problem. But not everyone’s RV works fine. Here’s just one example as posted on our RV Horror Stories group at Facebook.

This was posted by Mark D.

Slighted edited for clarity

My story begins with our latest purchase. My wife and I purchased a 2018, 32′ ACE made by Thor. We live in Florida and make a trip to Texas every 30 days or so, and after Hurricane Harvey hit I wanted an RV for the bathroom accessibility.

We bought the RV in Conroe, Texas, where their motto is “Home of the FOREVER Warranty”. So our first ride home in our new RV was quite an experience. I white-knuckled it over 1,000 miles. I thought it was just the crappy roads in Louisiana but when we got to Florida I was still fighting to keep the motorhome on the road. I knew it had to be something.

When we arrived back home I had it looked at by a dealer near me that actually sold the same RV, that I like to call a POS. They told me I had to have an upgrade to the front suspension and steering to stabilize the ride, so after spending $87,000, I now have to spend another $3,500 just to make it a safe ride.

Oh, and as far as that bull about the Forever Warranty goes, that doesn’t include the Ford chassis.

So now I’m excited to try out the new ride. Ya, that feeling quickly turned to disappointment, so let me just speed this up. It’s been a year and a few months since our purchase. We have had all windows changed due to leaking, still can’t find the leak on the front window, Electrical issues, receptacles not working, cab batteries don’t charge when the RV is plugged in (still fighting that), and most recently, a broken water line between the wall and bedroom. That was a surprise since I always plug in and connect the water line when home. So in a nutshell, $90K out of pocket. I told my wife I want to trade this in for a Tiffin. Any horror stories about the Tiffin products out there I should know about?

About RV Horror Stories

RV Horror Stories, with more than 17,000 members, is a Facebook Group from the editors of RVtravel.com for RVers to discuss serious defects with their RVs they are unable to get resolved.

We recognize that there are two sides to every story, and that some RVers who post may not be revealing all the circumstances that led to their issues. We recognize that most RVs are built appropriately for their price range, and it’s only a small percentage that are true lemons or have serious defects.

The reviews on the RV Horror Stories group are solely those of each individual poster and not necessarily those of RVtravel.com.

We strongly recommend that would-be buyers have an RV inspected that they plan to buy, and have it done by a certified RV technician or an experienced local mobile RV technician. You cannot access the true condition of an RV solely by its appearance. Lastly, we have compiled a long list of resources that should help you if you have a defective RV.

