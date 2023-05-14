No thanks, hotel room. I’ll take my RV any day!

We proudly attended our grandson’s college graduation this past weekend. Everything was just perfect: the weather, the Baccalaureate service, the Commencement, and the after-party, too! It was all “rainbows and kittens” until (dun, dun, DUN) our hotel room. After two grueling nights in that hotel room, we both desperately yearned for our RV!

No RV for this trip

As you may already know, a catastrophic hailstorm hit our area of Missouri a few weeks ago. The baseball-size hailstones busted the roof vent covers and ruined the RV’s roof. I wrote about it here. (We had hoped to only replace the vent covers, but an insurance adjuster took one look and declared our RV roof a total loss.)

The RV went into the shop for repairs, and we were forced to quickly change our lodging plans for the graduation weekend. We felt really lucky to reserve a hotel room but quickly discovered that our RV was, by far, much more comfortable.

Gloomy

I noticed the gloom the minute I glanced into the hotel room. As I hauled my overstuffed suitcase inside the room, I saw that the curtains were indeed open. However, the tinted window glass muted the outdoors’ bright sunshine, allowing light to only penetrate a very short distance into the otherwise dark room.

The low ceiling along with the dark wood tones, dark linens, and overabundance of furniture made the space feel claustrophobic. Even with the two floor lamps turned on and the reading lights activated near the bed, the room remained gloomy. “It will be great for sleeping,” I thought, optimistically.

Oh, how I wished we could be in our RV! With huge windows on three out of four walls, light and bright interior colors, and a high ceiling full of blazing LED lights, you could perform surgery in there! I missed our bright, cheerful RV.

Unpack or not?

My husband and I opened our suitcases atop the bed and tried to decide. Do we unpack our clothing and put it into the drawers? Or do we live out of suitcases for three days? We decided to live out of suitcases. It might prove to be less convenient, but at least we could drag our suitcases into the brightly lit bathroom to find our clothes! (Did I mention that the hotel room was dark?)

Again, the thought hit me. If only … I know where everything is inside our RV bedroom drawers and closet. The RV’s bright ceiling lights illuminate the entire space, too. Oh well…

Bathroom

As my husband attempted to get the combination air conditioner/heater wall unit to work, I took my toiletries to the bathroom. I don’t carry much with me, but even my small stash of makeup filled the tiny, vanity top.

Vessel sinks were mounted on the vanity and their overly large size gobbled up most of the counterspace. Quite stylish, really, but they left no space for much else. I briefly wondered where my husband could put his razor and deodorant—and then I began to sweat.

Yes, it was definitely getting hot in that bathroom. I looked up and saw the source of heat. A heat lamp was mounted in the ceiling. The heat automatically turned on whenever the bath lights were activated. While this is a great feature when jumping in and out of the shower, it wasn’t going to be ideal for applying makeup. A quick peek into the mirror told me the harsh mirror lighting wasn’t going to do my aging face many favors either!

I wanted to wash my face to freshen up, but the fancy sinks both lacked stoppers. I guess the hotel didn’t want any “trickster” flooding the bathroom. I settled for wiping my face with a wet washcloth. As I tried to clean away the day’s travel, I began daydreaming again.

While small, our RV bathroom is creatively arranged. There is enough countertop for both my makeup and my husband’s things. It’s not all that fancy, but at least our RV’s bath sink can hold water via a drain plug!

Fresh air?

It was at that point that I heard my husband mumbling. He was having difficulty reading the heater/AC unit’s directions. (I think I mentioned that the room was dark.) I said, “Just open a window.”

“Ha!” he barked. “Hotel windows never open. And I don’t know why, but it’s feeling warmer in here by the minute.” Oops! I hustled to turn off the bathroom heater light and closed the door.

Returning quickly, I sat on the edge of the bed and sighed, “Don’t you miss the RV? When we open the windows, the cross-breeze is just so delightful.” My husband huffed in response, and I quickly shook off my daydreaming to grab my suitcase. I lugged it into the bathroom so that I could find the flashlight I’d packed. Finally, with help from the flashlight, we were able to successfully turn on the A/C unit.

The bed

Later, after attending the Baccalaureate service, we looked forward to a good night’s sleep. After all, the room was dark, right? I was sure that sleep would quickly come. I was wrong.

The bed’s mattress was okay. It just wasn’t the same as the mattress in our RV. My husband thought the hotel mattress was softer, while I thought it was harder than our RV’s mattress. In any case, it was quite late before I was able to fall asleep.

The next morning, my husband said he didn’t sleep well either. Without a bedside table to put his CPAP machine on, the machine sat on the floor. This arrangement made the air hose too short to allow him to turn over, so he slept tethered to the edge of the bed.

I didn’t think my tired husband would want to hear this, so I ruminated inside my head. Our RV bed is so comfortable. We have a small nightstand on both sides of our RV’s bed. We put a foam topper on the mattress and both of us usually sleep like the dead. I guess we’re creatures of habit, but our RV’s bed provides much better sleep! We both like to sleep with the windows open, but that didn’t happen at the hotel either.

The RV is best

Luckily, we spent most of our weekend in places other than our hotel room. I still couldn’t stop thinking about our RV, though. It would have been fun to invite our grandkids back to the RV for games and snacks. If we would have been in the RV, we could easily have made lunches for everyone instead of eating in a noisy restaurant. We might have picnicked outside, too. Maybe for the next graduation?

I learned a lot this past weekend. I learned that I’m not ready to trade our RV life for the occasional hotel stay. I rediscovered the many fine amenities our RV has (and I’ll bet yours does too): great lighting, operable windows, a cheerful interior, a useful bathroom, and a great bed, too.

For me, for now, it’s “No thanks, hotel room. I’ll take my RV!”

RELATED

##RVT1104