Take a hot shower anywhere; no fresh water tanks required!

Water is one of the most important things that you cannot live without while camping. Among the constant and never-ending questions facing RVers, particularly while boondocking, is, “Will I be able to take a shower?” It’s not just about the lack of fresh-running campground water. The other concerns are: How much fresh water do I have onboard? How quickly do I want to fill up my gray water tank? Given the capacity of fresh water and wastewater, how long can I remain in camp?

A shower for a single camper probably uses a minimum of 10 gallons of fresh water. If there are two or three people, 30-40 gallons go down the drain each day. Some boondockers don’t bathe that regularly, but that is a story for another time.

Take a hot shower without using any RV water

A new product aimed at RV campers goes a long way toward eliminating the water/ shower/ wastewater conundrum. It’s called HOTTAP v2, by Joolca. It is a portable, LP gas-fired instant water heater with the plumbing necessary to draw water from a stream, pond, lake, or even a bucket. The system allows campers to enjoy a leisurely outdoor shower without draining the camper’s fresh water supply and rapidly filling the gray water tank. It also allows outdoor dishwashing with hot water (another activity that quickly fills that gray water tank). It comes in a compact, convenient kit that stows away in a small space in your cargo storage compartment.

How does it heat the water?

The HOTTAP v2 comes equipped with gas and water connections so that you can connect its flexible lines to a travel trailer propane tank, portable propane tank, or coach-fixed propane tank. Joolca has accessorized the water heater with a fold-up sink and faucet to enable outdoor dishwashing. Everything folds neatly into a 14-gallon capacity tub that will fit nicely in a storage bay.

Packages for all types of campers

The HOTTAP v2 is available in three different packages. The Essentials kit connects to any water tap, i.e., coach, city water, etc. It sells for $269. The Outing Kit includes an uptake line and inlet screen for sourcing water from streams, ponds, lakes, springs, or even a bucket, for $379. The top of the line is the Nomad Kit, which, at $449, includes everything, including the kitchen sink.

Introducing the HOTTAP v2 simple solution for outdoor showering and kitchen cleanup is welcome news for every RVer, but especially for boondockers who constantly fret over the trade-off between water availability, wastewater storage, and time in camp.

