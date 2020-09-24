How do you clean your RV’s roof?

By Dicor Products

RV owners should get their roofs cleaned at least twice a year to prevent damaging substances from getting too embedded and creating permanent stains. This also will help avoid mold and mildew that grow on organic matter attached to your roof. Especially if your RV is parked under trees for extended periods of time, your roof can be a ripe target for bird droppings, mulberry stains, tree sap, mold, mildew, fungus and the like.

Is there a preferred cleaning technique?

For your cleaning technique, we suggest cleaning one manageable area at a time, such as a 3-foot x 3-foot section.

First, rinse the area with a hose or a power washer with a wide-pattern nozzle and let it drain. Then spray on the cleaner and scrub with a medium-bristle brush. Then rinse and move on.

If you are on the roof doing this, start in one corner and then move sideways to the other side and then down and sideways again to the side where you started and so on, working backwards to the other end of the RV. A few words of caution: Be extremely careful — all types of roofing get slippery when they are wet. Note that by working in such manageable areas, you can also handle the whole job from a ladder or scaffold without getting on the roof. This would be the preferred and recommended way to access your roof while cleaning it.

Lastly, if you have some stubborn stains, you can try mineral spirits, but with a BIG CAUTION: Do NOT use mineral spirits unless you carefully follow these directions. Mineral spirits is a petroleum distillate, and a rubber roof can react with swelling and discoloring, and this could lead to premature deterioration.

DIRECTIONS: NEVER pour the mineral spirits DIRECTLY ONTO THE ROOF! Always pour a SMALL amount on a soft cloth (less is best) and then use the cloth to scrub out the stain, using only as much as needed and wiping it up with another cloth when the stain is gone.

For a good look at what’s involved with RV roof cleaning, go to the Dicor Products website to see Rudy’s videos about cleaning your RV roof and other care and maintenance procedures.

Happy cleaning!

