“How do bull testicles taste?” and other questions I receive

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I don’t know what sort of image I project in the RV Travel Newsletter, but apparently some readers think I am expert on everything. They email me with questions about what trailer to buy, how to keep their black tank from smelling like dead fish, how much weight their Honda can tow, and where to find a cheap campsite near Hays, Kansas.

I get countless emails from people who who just bought a 2003 pop up trailer or something similar and now need a service manual to figure out how to light the furnace without blowing up the campground. “Where can I get one?” they ask, sometimes adding, “sorry to trouble you,” but effectively doing so anyway if I were to spend the three hours necessary to track down the manual in question.

Here is an actual letter I received recently:

“Dear Chuck,

What are the up-to-date rulings on border crossing in an RV with beef, chicken, pork on board? We will be traveling at the end of November and were wondering if the ban on beef has been lifted or is it only on raw, frozen or cooked not processed from the store.” . . .

Yowie! I’m supposed to know this?

These are just questions from the readers of this newsletter. I get a countless others from articles I have written on topics not specifically about RVing. I once wrote an article about my visit to a marshmallow factory. Since then I have regularly received inquires from businessmen, usually in Asia, asking if I want to import their marshmallows. I once wrote an article about the U.S. Army’s Camel Corps experiment in the Old West. So I get letters from guys in far away places who want me to buy their camels, or from college students who want my expert opinion of whether two humps is better than one.

Years ago I wrote an article about a visit to the National Lighter Museum, where the curator has collected thousands of cigarette lighters. So people wrote at me at least once a week for a decade asking me about lighters. A example would be: “Chuck, What is the value of a Zippo taken from a German soldier in the Battle of the Bulge?” Yikes!

And there’s the article I once wrote about Montana’s famous festival where the private parts of bulls are eaten. I’d mention the name of the festival, but then this newsletter would be dubbed junk and never delivered. But because I wrote that article about “Rocky Mountain Oysters” I get several dozen letters a year asking if they really do taste good (yeah, actually, they do, especially after a few beers.

What I am trying to say is that if you write me, I may not be able to respond if you ask something that I’d need to spend an hour or two researching. I wish I could, but I can’t. I love corresponding with you — it’s by far the most rewarding part of publishing the RV Travel newsletter — but there just isn’t enough time to properly answer all the emails I receive every week. So please don’t ask me to be your research librarian. On the other hand, please continue writing me with your comments, suggestions, concerns, ideas and “letters to the editor.” And I love learning about your own RVing experiences.