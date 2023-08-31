GMC Motorhomes make full circle: Hatchlings return to the nest

It’s been a half century since the first of the venerable GMC Motorhomes rolled off the Pontiac, Michigan, assembly lines. Though considered by many to be a milestone achievement of RV history, GMC only produced six model years of these amazing machines.

But this September, the “chicks” will return to the Pontiac nest. On September 25, enthusiastic members of GMC Motorhomes International (GMCMI) will make an international statement, convoying together from Canada to the U.S., to bring some of the surviving and thriving motorhomes back to the GMC plant. The rigs will be grouped by model year and parade onto GMC’s M1 Concourse.

Venerable survivors of another age

It’s not known how many GMC motorhomes are on the road today; estimates suggest up to 9,000 of them may still be operable. GMC built a total of 12,291 of the venerable rigs from 1973 to 1978. The fact that the GMCMI club has over 900 owner members speaks well to their longevity. But GMC took an unusual approach to crafting these rigs. While the units were assembled in Pontiac, Michigan, their interiors were built in a Michigan plant. There, workers—unlike most RV manufacturing employees—built the interiors in full, rather than on assembly-line fashion.

The “return home” of many of these GMC motorhomes come September is just a piece of a six-day convention. The convocation will take place at the Shiawassee Fairgrounds in Corunna, Michigan, September 19th through the 25th. Sadly, the actual return to the former GMC property, now the M1 Concourse, won’t be open to the public. Hopefully, plenty of photos of these remarkable motorhomes will be made available.

