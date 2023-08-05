The most difficult thing you have encountered while RVing? Fooling around, and lots more!

“What is the most difficult thing you have encountered while RVing?” This was a question recently asked on Facebook by contributor Zoe Ariana of the RV Boondocking group, of which I am a member. At last check, more than 700 members had responded to that question.

Many told of problems with their RV: breakdowns, part delays, leaks, tire problems, becoming stranded, etc.

Others offered rants about RV owners with dogs that choose not to follow campground rules concerning pets.

Some related rather scary encounters.

A few complained of fellow campers that were stupid or rude. Some even chastised themselves for being stupid.

The best part was that many of the “difficult things” were comical. My two favorite answers to the question, “What is the most difficult thing you have encountered while RVing?” are as follows: The first one involved attempting to have quiet sex in the middle of a packed RV park. They should have read this article in advance to prepare themselves. The second was from a gal named Becky who realized her male traveling companion needed to be her ex and wanted to get back home immediately to end it!! These are both called out with italics in the list of responses below for those looking for the “rest of the story,” along with an assortment of some of the other 700 comments.

For me, the most difficult thing I have encountered while RVing is having the underfloor potable water tank fall out of my RV at the beginning of a two-week boondocking trip.

How about you?

What is the most difficult thing you have encountered while RVing? Please share the most difficult thing you have experienced during your travels using the comment box below. I suspect the answers will spawn future RVtravel.com articles.

Some of the 700 responses on Facebook

In the meantime, below is an assortment of the over 700 responses to the question, “What is the most difficult thing you have encountered while RVing?” Can you relate to some or most of these?

A slide that wouldn’t retract!!!

Tire blowout damaged holding tank amongst other things. Don’t use extensions

Running out of fuel… not having an extra fuel container

The RV itself

Stupid people

The front landing gear not raising when we hooked up. Called mobile repair. Seven hours later on the road. Ten minutes into our drive one of the landing gear dropped and snapped off on the highway. **honorable mention goes to the highways in CO. I thought I-40 was bad. The highways in CO are a special kind of hell to pull a fifth wheel on.

Running out of beer and all the stores are closed.

Stubborn moose

The initial down payment!

Other people

My own stupidity and carelessness

Mainly, People!

Some of y’all, are Rude!

Trying to have quiet sex in the middle of a packed RV park. Five or six voices chattering away right outside the camper. We could clearly hear every word they said. I don’t think we were as quiet as we thought, because afterward you could have heard a pin drop outside.

Staying in RV at 18 degrees waiting for a part

AC breaking down in 100°+ heat with pets in the RV and no shade (or gas station) in sight.

People who don’t leash their dogs

So-called “Karens” and campsite etiquette. I had a lady from the campsite across the road come over and complain to me about the smoke from my campfire

Another issue we had was a brand-new Puma bunkhouse on its maiden voyage with 4 kids. 2:30 a.m. smoke detector goes off, unit is full of smoke. The electric fireplace had caught on fire! It shorted out without being sprayed with fire extinguisher. We also had a bad converter/inverter so no power. Storm came up and we could not roll in awning. The arm of awning was torn out of the tt frame in one gust of wind. Traded that “new” piece of junk. Refused to put my babies back in it!

Two flats within four hours of each other. No second spare. 28 miles outside of SLC.

Realizing he needed to be the ex and wanting to get back home immediately to end it!!

Mice getting into my toy hauler. (Rodents are always a difficult thing when RVing—per author.)

Stink Bugs in Ohio. It was a virtual rampage. Unreal. Never seen anything like it anywhere else.

Getting a reservation for a decent size site for our large 5th wheel in National and State Parks. We’ve had it pretty easy compared to some of you.

When the car broke loose because of a faulty pin. Thankfully we had crossed safety chains. We were able to stop at an exit. Unhooked the car, drove it and the rig to a side road. The husband went to find a new pin, the dogs and I read a book. All worked out. We now travel with several spare pins.

Our Class C got struck by lightning at 5:30 a.m. while we were sleeping in it.

Getting reservations

More difficult things

Heat, wind and dust of Burning Man … also, the after-burn clean up

I bought my pull-behind not realizing the previous owners did not clear out the septic, started to leak as I drove. The stench, y’all. The stench.

Chrysler automatic transmissions.

Getting my RV back from the dealership

Pretending like you’re having fun when it’s actually a lot of work

Class A caught fire at gas pump!

Rude campers that party loudly until 2 a.m. I camp to enjoy the quiet of the woods or the sound of running water out my window.

Traffic and lousy neighbors.

All the nasty people sh**ting behind bushes and trees and leaving it and paper on the ground and trash everywhere.

Can’t find bulk propane for motorhome.

Haven’t had a fridge in 7 weeks.

Lost the generator in 107-degree heat 2,500 miles from home.

Mice

Stuck in foot-deep loose sand that took more than two hours to get out with the help of an off-road vehicle that had a winch.

What’s the most difficult thing you have experienced while RVing? Please don’t forget to share below.

