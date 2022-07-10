Florida RV resort owner charged with discriminating against transgender woman

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued a press statement on July 5, 2022, announcing that it is charging a Davenport, Florida, RV park owner with discriminating against a former tenant who is a transgender woman.

Nathan Dykgraaf is the owner and manager of 21 Palms RV Resort, Inc. HUD charged him with discriminating against a former tenant of the park who underwent gender transformation. He allegedly sent a letter to the tenant, stating:

“I have been informed of your actions to have your sex changed to a female. I am told you have started taking the necessary medication and that after a period of time, your change will be completed. To avoid problems, you must: 1. Act as a man. 2. Talk as a man. 3. Dress as a man. 4. Avoid tight clothing that is revealing sexual organs. If you follow the above steps, trouble will be avoided. Sincerely, Nathan D.”

HUD announced it charged Dykgraaf with engaging in discriminatory housing practices and violating the Fair Housing Act. The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from discriminating due to a tenant’s gender identity.

Damon Smith, HUD’s General Counsel, stated in the complaint: “The conduct alleged here provides a clear example of unlawful discrimination. This charge makes clear that the Department will take action to stop housing providers from subjecting transgender tenants to such unlawful conduct.”

According to the press statement issued by HUD, the charge will come before a United States Administrative Law Judge. However, either party to the action could elect to have the matter heard in U.S. Federal District Court.

Read the HUD press release here. The complaint filed by HUD can be found here.

The complaint stated that the tenant feared being evicted and stopped dressing as a woman and expressing her gender identity. After receiving the letter, she avoided neighbors and RV park staff and curtailed her use of the park’s amenities. The tenant filed the complaint with HUD in Feb. 2021. She and her minor child moved from the RV park in August.

HUD said Dykgraaf responded to their inquiry in March 2021, stating the tenant was “not free to engage with other tenants about her clothing and transition that makes them uncomfortable. It is considered disruptive to the community.”

“As a result of Respondents’ discriminatory conduct, Complaints and Complainant [redacted] minor child suffered actual damages including, but not limited to emotional distress, lost housing property, and out-of-pocket expenses,” the charging documents said.

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”

