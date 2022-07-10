Saturday, July 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Florida RV resort owner charged with discriminating against transgender woman

By Randall Brink
0
Ford recall

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued a press statement on July 5, 2022, announcing that it is charging a Davenport, Florida, RV park owner with discriminating against a former tenant who is a transgender woman.

Nathan Dykgraaf is the owner and manager of 21 Palms RV Resort, Inc. HUD charged him with discriminating against a former tenant of the park who underwent gender transformation. He allegedly sent a letter to the tenant, stating:

“I have been informed of your actions to have your sex changed to a female. I am told you have started taking the necessary medication and that after a period of time, your change will be completed. To avoid problems, you must: 1. Act as a man. 2. Talk as a man. 3. Dress as a man. 4. Avoid tight clothing that is revealing sexual organs. If you follow the above steps, trouble will be avoided. Sincerely, Nathan D.”

HUD announced it charged Dykgraaf with engaging in discriminatory housing practices and violating the Fair Housing Act. The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from discriminating due to a tenant’s gender identity.

Damon Smith, HUD’s General Counsel, stated in the complaint: “The conduct alleged here provides a clear example of unlawful discrimination. This charge makes clear that the Department will take action to stop housing providers from subjecting transgender tenants to such unlawful conduct.”

According to the press statement issued by HUD, the charge will come before a United States Administrative Law Judge. However, either party to the action could elect to have the matter heard in U.S. Federal District Court.

Read the HUD press release here. The complaint filed by HUD can be found here.

The complaint stated that the tenant feared being evicted and stopped dressing as a woman and expressing her gender identity. After receiving the letter, she avoided neighbors and RV park staff and curtailed her use of the park’s amenities. The tenant filed the complaint with HUD in Feb. 2021. She and her minor child moved from the RV park in August.

HUD said Dykgraaf responded to their inquiry in March 2021, stating the tenant was “not free to engage with other tenants about her clothing and transition that makes them uncomfortable. It is considered disruptive to the community.”

“As a result of Respondents’ discriminatory conduct, Complaints and Complainant [redacted] minor child suffered actual damages including, but not limited to emotional distress, lost housing property, and out-of-pocket expenses,” the charging documents said.

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”

##RVT1060b

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleRV inventories up, prices dropping. Trouble for dealers?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.