Huge Keystone RV recall for propane fire danger

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Dutchmen Aspen Trail, Coleman, Keystone Cougar, Bullet, Passport, Hideout, Springdale, Sprinter, 2019 Keystone Impact, Fuzion, Residence, Retreat, Summerland, and Dutchmen Kodiak recreational vehicles, equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators.

The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire. The potential number of units affected is 95,753.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the regulator and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 8, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-414.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

