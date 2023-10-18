I winterized the RV part of my Class B. What should I do about the Mercedes part?

Dear Dave,

If my Mercedes Class B RV is not going to be driven for several months during the winter in Utah, what should I do to winterize the vehicle? I have winterized the water, etc., in the motorhome. —Nelson, 2022 Coachmen Galleria

Dear Nelson,

Your Galleria is on the Mercedes 3500 van chassis and is powered by the Mercedes 2.0L Turbo I4 diesel engine. Diesel fuel can gum up and even develop algae when stored for extended periods of time, so it is important to fill the tank to reduce condensation. Here in Northern Iowa, we have winter grade diesel fuel that has additives. However, some owners like to use additional additives such as Power Service Diesel Fuel Additive. According to my Mercedes rep, they do not recommend any additional additives other than what is already in a quality diesel fuel—just make sure the tank is full.

What about diesel exhaust fluid

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is required on any diesel engine from 2010 on and is stored in a small container typically in the engine compartment of your Sprinter van. There has been quite some discussion on storing units with DEF, with some saying to have the container full so there is no condensation, and others recommending it be almost empty.

Here are a couple of facts about DEF

1. DEF will freeze at 11 degrees F, so a full container of DEF can freeze in extreme low temperatures and crack the container. I had this happen to a 2020 Sprinter van that was parked for two weeks at below-zero temperatures.

2. DEF has a shelf life of one year, although if stored properly and not exposed to the sun it could last 2 years. If you do not plan to put over 7,000 miles on your Sprinter van next spring, you may have DEF fluid that sits longer than the shelf life. I recommend leaving the container as low as possible during storage so you can fill it with fresh DEF in the spring.

Other chassis-related considerations

Make sure you test the engine antifreeze for the utmost low temperature mixture and verify it is full in the reservoir to the recommended capacity. Your engine battery will have draws from various components and can drain in just a few weeks. I recommend a small solar trickle charger to keep it topped off. Some owners like to start the engine every month to charge the battery. However, make sure you run it for long enough to get the engine components to recommended operating temperature, which is typically at least 30 minutes. Change the oil prior to storage. Check the tires for recommended pressure. It is also a good idea to cover the tires if the unit is exposed to sunlight during the day.

RV-related considerations

You stated that the RV portion was winterized for water; however, what about the house battery or batteries? If they are lead acid, you will also want to trickle charge them or remove them and put them in a garage. If they are lithium, you can simply remove the negative cable and they will be fine. You just do not want to charge them in below-freezing temperatures without an internal heating system or heat pad and without a battery management system (BMS).

If you have an on-demand water heater, some do not get all the water out using compressed air. Check your owner’s manual to verify, as Girard recommends running RV antifreeze through the component to keep it from freezing.

