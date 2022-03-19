Friday, March 18, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravel
Travel

I’m worried about visiting two of the most popular National Parks

By Emily Woodbury
0
Yellowstone. Photo Credit: NPS, Flickr

Next week I’m braving the spring break crowds and heading south to meet some friends (alas, without an RV on this last-minute, whirlwind trip). We’ll start in Phoenix, head up to Sedona, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, then through Page, up into Zion National Park for a few days then return home from Las Vegas. Now is when I take a deep breath and ask for your wishes of “good luck!”

I know what the parks were once like. I remember camping with my dad, Chuck, in Bryce Canyon National Park years ago. We arrived in the afternoon and pulled into a campsite practically hanging over the hoodoo formations below. No problem. Peace, quiet, open campsites and no crowds. And it wasn’t just like this at Bryce… Death Valley, Yellowstone, Arches… it was all the same back then.

Ten years ago, before RVing boomed, we drove into the main campground at Bryce Canyon National Park and selected a campsite, no reservation was required. This is me, checking my email (we still used computers back then).

But you already know this. Most of you have experienced this too. I’m not here to reminisce on the “good ol’ days,” but you can be absolutely certain that when I have to wait in a line to take a picture at an overlook or on a hike, or sit in my car at the entrance stations (even before sunrise) for way too much gas-wasting time, I’ll be moaning and groaning.

I booked the trip pretty much last-minute, so hotel reservations, car rentals, and restaurant reservations (who knew you needed restaurant reservations nowadays in these small towns? SIGH.) were pretty scarce. Guess the high gas prices aren’t stopping spring-breakers. Does anything ever stop spring-breakers?

Crowded tourist spot in Zion National Park
Crowds in Zion hiking “The Narrows.” Luckily, I’ll avoid this because of the season… I hope.

We all know what people are saying online. We’ve read the articles and seen the photos. Many of you have experienced it. Parking lots fill up by 6 a.m., the lines for the shuttles are longer than the Grand Canyon itself (not really, but close!), selfie sticks whack people out of the way for that “perfect shot”… This is what I’m expecting. I hope I’m surprised. Oh, boy, do I hope…

If you haven’t seen today’s poll yet, do you find National Parks to be busier than they ever were before, please go vote. I’ll be waiting (and cringing) for your answers.

OK, I’ve got a lot to do before I leave and time is running out. I’ll update you next week, when I’ll be writing from Zion.

Wish my grumpy self good luck, please. I’ll need it.

##RVT1044

Previous articleFinding little pieces of true, old-school Americana soul
Next articleDo you find National Parks to be busier than they ever were before?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.