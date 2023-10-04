What’s the most important RV trip prep? Your personal health

Getting ready for an extended RV trip usually involves making reservations, packing the RV, checking RV systems, and making arrangements for your stix-n-brix home while you plan to be away. You probably have preparation checklists (like this one). Don’t forget to include the most important part of RV trip prep—you and your health! Face it! If you get sick or feel tired as your trip begins, you may compromise your entire adventure. That’s why you need to consider some personal health prep before your RV travels begin. Here are some tips to help you do just that!

Rest up

It’s important to get plenty of rest before your RV trip. Not only will you be more alert as you drive, but adequate rest will help you better organize, pack, and plan. Good rest will also help keep your immune system strong.

Exercise

There’s a lot to do when preparing for an extended RV trip, but don’t let your preparations keep you from your daily exercise routine. Schedule a time for the gym or your daily walk, if necessary.

Prescriptions

Be sure to take all your prescribed medications as directed by your doctor in the weeks/months before your trip.

Stress

As you prepare for your RV trip, do all you can to manage your stress levels. To do this you may need to begin packing and other required preparations several days (or even weeks) before departure. A relatively stress-free prep period will put you in a better mood and strengthen your immunity, as well.

Hint: Use exercise to help reduce stress if you begin to feel overwhelmed. Express anxious feelings to your travel partner and elicit help with travel prep, if needed.

Sanitization

Be diligent about sanitization as you shop in preparation for your trip. Wash hands often when frequenting shops or grocery stores and encourage travel partner(s) to follow your lead.

Eat sensibly

Prior to your departure, eat plenty of protein-rich and high-fiber foods. Supplement these with foods that contain probiotics (like yogurt) and reduce your intake of foods rich in carbohydrates.

Drink water

Drink at least 8 eight-ounce glasses of water each day before you travel. If necessary, set an alarm on your phone to remind you to rehydrate frequently.

RV trip prep: Check with your doctor

Research the places where your travels will take you. See if there are recent outbreaks or illnesses reported. Relay this information to your doctor and see if he recommends any pre-trip medications or suggests additional precautions.

Can you think of other pre-trip tips for boosting personal health? Please share them in the comments below.

