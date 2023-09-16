Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 Lumen—Never run out of light!

What is a hybrid lantern, you ask? It’s one like the Infinity X1 that can be charged via a USB port, via a built-in solar panel, or via batteries. Redundant? You bet. But redundancy in a camping lantern is never a bad thing, as the last thing you want to run out of when you need it is a light source.

The Infinity X1 provides up to a 2800 lumen brightness level, but has three lower dimming functions to provide less light and even a soft ambient light.

What I especially like about the Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 Lumen

I use mine constantly and have never put batteries in, just rely on solar and USB charging.

It’s sturdy and rugged.

The bright function is SUPER bright for when you need a lot of light.

Beyond bright, there are three additional dimmer levels you can adjust to depending on how much light you want. I use the lowest setting all the time for ambient lighting around the RV or campsite.

For even more light options you can choose to light half the lantern (180 degrees) or both sides (360 degrees).

The red and blinking red lights are terrific for high visibility and emergencies.

With a built-in rechargeable battery, a solar charging option, and dry cell capability, it can provide up to 70 hours of light on a single charge.

What can be improved?

The box says there is a user’s manual. There is no user’s manual, only some very basic instructions printed on the box itself. I would like more info about the batteries—it takes AAs and D’s—and other functions. Can you figure all or most of it out? Sure. But more info would be nice. They don’t even have an online user manual.

I have not been in heavy mosquitoes since receiving this. That said, I doubt the bug light will be effective for its intended purposes (and online comments I have seen also reflect this). However, it is not a bad soft yellow light for ambience.

One thing I am on the fence about is the microwave sensor that automatically brightens when someone is near and dims when they are not, to save power. At first, I thought the lantern was malfunctioning when it dimmed then brightened when I went near. I guess if you need to save power it is a good feature, but there should be a way to turn it off (and if there is I don’t know what it is as there is no owner’s manual). I was using the bright lantern to crochet by and I did not want it dimming in this instance. You can work around this by staying close and in motion, but still…

Learn more about the Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 Lumen here.

