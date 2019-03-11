RV Inspection & Mobile Repair Services Directory

This is a new feature as of March 12, 2019. It will grow, so be sure to check back.

These RV technicians and inspectors will inspect an RV you plan to purchase (new or used) for a fee, something we at RVtravel.com strongly recommend. Some offer mobile RV repair services as well. We welcome your feedback on any of those listed.

ARIZONA

Tucson

Eric Olstrom (Inspection Service)

Olstrom Custom Coach, Inc.

Phone: 520-624-2024 | Email

FLORIDA

Marianna (Tallahassee area)

Doug Renken

Florida Georgia Mobile RV Service

Provides inspection and service

850-210-4244 | Email

TEXAS

Sealy (Houston vicinity)

George Stoffa

Custom Care RV Service

267-614-3707 | Email

WASHINGTON

Spokane

Ken Withney

Ken’s RV Services

208 451-2392 | Email

(available after April 1, 2019)

