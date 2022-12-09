The benefits of RV roof vent covers and why you should have at least two in your RV

0 ( 0 )

Did you know that RV roof vent covers help protect the vent lid, the vent lid seal and the roof vent sealants? It also reduces the inside temperature during the summer season.

What are the benefits to RV roof vent covers?

With a vent lid cover installed, you can open the vent rain or shine. It also allows you to transport your unit with vents open, allowing fresh air to cool and air out your unit during travel. During the winter it will help protect the RV’s interior from rain, and it also allows you to let any musty air or smoke from cooking odors to escape year-round.



These RV roof vent lid covers mount to most any 14-inch x 14-inch standard roof vents, and they come with all the installation hardware. It’s recommended to install at least two covers to allow airflow to pass through the unit when in travel. These covers are available in white or black.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2008