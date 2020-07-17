Instant Pots aren’t your mother’s pressure cooker

By Silvana Clark

We’re all creatures of habit when it comes to cooking in our RV. With limited counter and storage space, it’s easy to stick with our favorite easy-to-prepare recipes. We barbecue, cook one-pot meals, and sometimes use the slow cooker. So why would you need an Instant Pot while RVing? Who wants a bulky, dangerous-looking appliance that could explode and blow the roof off your RV?

Relax. Today’s Instant Pot cookers are safe, efficient, and suited for RV cooking. I was terrified the first time I used mine, thinking, of course, the pot would explode and blow off the roof. Now I understand the advantages of cooking with an Instant Pot.

Feel like lentil or split pea soup on a cool, rainy day? In less than an hour you can have a delicious soup where the beans don’t even need soaking. The ever-popular recipe for Mississippi Pot Roast gives me a fork-tender roast in 80 minutes and provides leftovers for pulled beef sandwiches. In an effort to eat healthy, we’ve been eating steel-cut oatmeal for breakfast. Instead of having to watch the pot and stir frequently, I plop the oats and water in the Instant Pot and soon have perfectly cooked oatmeal.

Instant Pots come in various sizes. My six-quart pot is ideal when cooking for my husband and me. Many RVers prefer the smaller 3-quart size for the RV since it takes less counter and storage space. Some RVers claim they’ve replaced a few casserole dishes and pots with their Instant Pot. While traditional slow cookers are handy when you are at a campground all day, the Instant Pot is ideal to use when you get to a campground late. All you need is 110-volt power. Add some rice and chicken to the pot when you arrive and the meal is ready by the time you’ve finished getting settled. Plus, there’s no need to stir or watch the pot!

Still not convinced to try it? Check out the Instant Pot Community group on Facebook. You’ll read comments on everything from how to make Taco Soup, to the ease of cooking one-pot spaghetti. You’ll get excited learning how to make perfect, easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs using the “5-5-5” method. And if you really need motivation to try one, simply Google “Instant Pot Cheesecake #17.” This is the premier recipe to make a cheesecake … Yes, a cheesecake in your Instant Pot! We can never have too many desserts!

Have we sold ya? Find an assortment of Instant Pots here. Once you’ve tried it out, come back here and leave a comment telling us how you like it!