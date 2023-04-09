Is inflating tires with nitrogen a good idea?

I saw the following question about inflating tires with nitrogen on an RV forum:

“Has anyone researched the cost, etc., of replacing the air in our tires with nitrogen? It’s more stable and does not change pressure with temps. I hate checking my pressures every trip.”

Obviously, this person does not read RVtravel.com info on maintenance.

Sorry, but as far as I know all gases follow the “Gas Law”: PV=NRT aka Boyle’s Law (which states that when the temperature of a given mass of confined gas is constant, the product of its pressure and volume is also constant). It is named for Robert Boyle, regarded as the first modern chemist.

P is pressure atmosphere

V is volume in liters (but since the tire’s change in volume is very small, we can assume this is a constant value)

N is how much “stuff” or gas is in the tire aka number of gram-moles of a gas. (A gram-mole, often called gram-molecular weight, is a mass of a substance in grams numerically equal to its molecular weight.) Since we are not adding air or nitrogen (N2), we can consider this to be a constant

R is the ideal gas constant that converts units. This is 0.0821 atm·L/mol·K

T is temperature in degrees, Kelvin [My name isn’t Kelvin. It’s Diane. 😆 Sorry, Roger.]

Air is 78% N2, so I see no advantage of changing the “gas” inside a tire unless you are racing INDY, F1, or NASCAR.

You should be running a TPMS on your RV, as just checking the pressure in the morning will not give you any warning of a loss of pressure due to a small leak or puncture as soon as you pull out of the campground.

Even if a company offered “free” N2 inflation, it still costs you money and time to travel to their location. So, clearly, a negligible benefit does not offset the real costs.

I covered this topic in detail sufficient to make your eyes glaze over in my RV Tire Safety blog. If you want the Engineering answer, you can read it HERE.

I would really just suggest you use a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system). Remember that the TPMS pressure readings will be slightly different (+/- 2 psi or so) between each tire. Do not get focused on the absolute pressure reading, and remember you are concerned when one tire loses more pressure than the other tires.

Note: Even when I was racing my car at Daytona, Watkins Glen, Riverside, or Mid-Ohio, I did not use nitrogen because of a theoretically smaller change in tire pressure

