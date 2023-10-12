Is it better to leave RV’s electric water heater off when not using it? Part 2 – With a great cost analysis/comparison provided by Jim!

Recently I posted a question from First Sergeant Mitchell which I titled: “Is it better to leave RV’s electric water heater off when not using it?” You can read the question and my response here.

It has gotten a large number of views and quite a few comments with varying opinions. Some of the comments were posted under the original post; however, I also got some in my email that others would not be able to see. Therefore, I thought a follow-up would be good, especially with this first one from Jim Johnson that actually has a calculator for comparison of LP versus 120-volt power!

Jim wrote:

We stay seasonally stationary with our bigger travel trailer and have a 6-gallon electric/LP water heater. We leave the electric on. And if we need a fast recycle, turn on the LP for just that time.

I used data published here on RV Travel to build an electric vs. propane cost calculator. There are two variables to input. The cost of propane per gallon and electric per kilowatt hour.

At $3/gallon and $0.12/KWH, propane costs 1.852 times as much as electric. But it can heat from ambient to hot much faster. So… if you are good with waiting 20 minutes and don’t use hot water very often, propane may be the way to go. Otherwise, electric.

Here is Jim’s calculation:

Thanks, Jim!

More comments on electric water heaters

This comment is from Ray:

There is another consideration, that of cutting off the water while gone for a significant time. Cutting off the water eliminates all possibility of coming back to find a leak ruining your day and possibly your RV. With no water flow it goes without saying one should cut off the water heater as well. I have discovered this the hard way. Trust me, the peace of mind is well worth the effort.

Here is a comment from the “Wanderer”:

The sergeant asking should take a hint from the signs the Army Corps of Engineers puts up at many of their campgrounds. If you are not using electrical appliances or are gone from your site for the day, turn them off. This saves energy and keeps the cost of camping low.

Conversely, if you’re being gouged for a ridiculous nightly rate at a “resort”, perhaps leave it on for the “luxury” of instant hot water.

Bob added:

I used to leave my water heater on all day using electric. But this year electricity increased substantially, so now I use propane and shut it off if not needed.

From my email:

From Gary:

We leave the electric part on all the time. But we live in our trailer all summer in a full-hookup site. It’s nice to come in and have hot water already. If it was gas only, I would shut it off as it doesn’t take long to get it up to shower warmth.

Brad asks:

Hi Dave. Does the same apply using propane for keeping the water heater off when not using? I have the option to use electricity and propane. Thank you, Dave!!

Here was my response to Brad:

It would just waste propane, but not affect the heating element so not as critical. I do think it also depends on how often you would use hot water. On propane it does heat up much faster.

Summary

As with many RV-related topics, there is not a “One Answer Fits All”—just as there are also no typical RVers. We all do things differently. One of my favorite lines is from comedian Gary Mule Deer: “My granddad used to say, ‘If everybody liked the same thing, they’d all be after your grandma.’” Just saying…

Dear Dave,

Ever since my sister had to replace all the faucets in her RV because the anode rod in the water heater had totally disintegrated, I’ve replaced the rod in mine every season. But there’s another item that should be considered: the electric heating element.

We stay in state parks with hookups, so we pretty much always use the electric heater for our hot water needs. There were some bad smells from the hot water on our last trip so I decided to see if the element had failed. We were still getting hot water but with a bad smell. The picture below shows what it looked like after four years of use. Even though it is a more complex job to change it out, your readers may want to consider changing the element as well as the anode rod. —George, 2019 Forest River Micro Lite 21FBRS

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

