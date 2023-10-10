Is it better to leave RV’s electric water heater off when not using it?

Dear Dave,

During the summer months I take the RV out camping for a week at the time. I only turn on the electric water heater when I need it and then turn it off. Is this good or bad? My thinking is, if I don’t need it on 24/7 while camping then keep it off. Thank you. —First Sergeant Mitchell, 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2508

Dear Mitchell,

First, thank you for your service!

If you don’t mind waiting for the water to heat up when you need it, I personally think leaving it off is a good idea. However, you will find many RVers that have turned their water heater on and left it on for a long time, some even years! When you leave the water heater on all the time, it will cycle on and off as the water temperature gets cooler.

When you are operating the water heater on the 120-volt electrical mode, the heating element turns on and heats the water typically to 140 degrees. There are some thermostats that can be set higher; however, most factory ones are 140 degrees. Then the control module shuts off power to the heating element. When the temperature drops approximately 30 degrees, the thermostat “closes,” which sends power to the module board and ultimately the heating element to reheat the water.

How fast will water reheat and how often will it cycle?

There are a few factors that affect how fast the water will resume temperature and how often it will cycle. First is the size of tank, as a 6-gallon tank will reach 140 degrees faster than a 10-gallon tank, in my experience. Then there is the ambient temperature which, in Florida, could be over 100 degrees. The water in the tank will stay warmer longer and not require much cycling. Typically, an ambient temperature of 70 degrees will take approximately 20 minutes to reach 140 degrees. If the hot Florida sun is beating down on the water heater vent cover on a 100-degree day, it might keep the water in the tank hot with solar power!

Advantages of leaving water heater off

I personally believe that constant cycling of the heating element would cause it to fail, although there is not actual research or data that I can find on it. Since the heating element is a metal loop that gets cherry red when activated, I have to believe that the metal would weaken.

Also, every time the heating element is activated, it draws substantial amps. If you are paying for electricity by a meter on the shoreline connection, it will be costing you money for nothing. It is also a good idea to leave it off if you are on a 30-amp service and running other appliances that might put you close to the 30-amp threshold.

Considerations for leaving it on

Probably the best reason for leaving it on is, you have hot water almost any time you want or need it. Leaving it off in colder temperatures, such as below 70 degrees, will take much longer than the typical 20 minutes to heat, as it is starting much lower than the 30 degree cycle temperature.

One important note: If you do plan on leaving the water heater on, do not let the water tank run out of water! Running the electric heating element without water can short it out in less than 2 minutes!

