Is the Schwintek slide mechanism any better now?

Dear Dave,

Saddest industry yet to see in my 25 years of camping. The very fact that Grand Design and Schwintek have not had RECALLS on the RVs they have destroyed by putting a less than adequate slide system on a family vacation vehicle is an embarrassment to them and the people who buy them. Sorry, I don’t really have a question, just a rant.

We bought our forever camper spring of 2022. Nothing but slide issues and missed trips. The flooring in my new camper even got destroyed because the slide was so out of whack. And this was upon our first trip using it. We are experienced campers—this would be our fifth and final forever camper. Did we ever get a headache! We noticed they changed the design on the 2023 models. So we wanted to trade up for that. YEA, to the tune of another $20,000 out of pocket!!! It’s just disgusting. —Rhonda, 2022 Grand Design Reflection 260RD

Dear Rhonda,

I must admit that I have had more questions and dissatisfied owners of the Schwintek slide mechanism than any other, and probably more than all the others combined. I have posted many questions and articles about the system and what might be causing the failures, so I won’t go into that, but rather refer anyone to those articles.

Want feedback from our readers on Schwintek

The reason I wanted to use your “rant” is to get some feedback from our readers on what they are currently seeing with the Schwintek in their rigs, and offer Lippert and Grand Design the opportunity to comment. I doubt we will see anything from them, but here are some comments I got from a former Winnebago representative that had worked extensively with Schwintek engineers before Lippert bought them out, as well as Winnebago engineers and product development managers. Winnebago used the Schwintek mechanism for several years and bought Grand Design a few years ago. So the comments are relative to both products. The following is not a quote, but rather an overview of our conversation.

Schwintek slide room mechanism

The Schwintek slide room mechanism has been used for decades in several applications other than RVs all over the world. For years, RV manufacturers used a hydraulic mechanism that was not only expensive but created costly design issues for some of the smaller rooms. The Schwintek mechanism provided a solution with smaller in-wall motors, no hydraulic pump, and less labor-intensive installation.

It is designed with two “H” columns that have a motor at the top that turns and drives a spur gear at the top and bottom of each of the columns. The actual motor, vertical rail, and spur gears are mounted to the sidewall of the rig, while the upper and lower gear rack that actually make up the “H” are mounted to the box top and bottom.

How the mechanism works

The room is pushed in and out by the gears with the rails on rollers that are designed to be placed within 6” of the opening of the slide and every 24″-30” apart. Here is where the manufacturing issues start. The entire weight of the room is supposed to be held by the rollers and nothing on the gears—they just move in and out.

Originally the Schwintek mechanism was only designed to be used in smaller dinette or loveseat slides. But I have found that most RV manufacturers and engineers seem to know better and try to stuff 10 lbs. of manure in a 5 lb. bag. So they started using them on couch and dinette slides and bigger. Then there were only two rollers underneath a 40” or longer slide.

Another issue with the Schwintek slide mechanism

Another issue is how the column was attached. Just look at the posts by Nanci Dixon on her Tiffin and the issues with her slide, as the “H” column was riveted in and broke all the rivets twisting the column, mechanism, and room. Everything had to be replaced.

Another issue I see often on the Lippert Scouts Facebook page is improper installation and room design. There should be a 2.5″ distance between the room and the column +/- 1/4″. If the room is too close, you will see the gears grinding away at the gear rack. If you start to see any metal filings or wear, get it looked at immediately, not when it stops working!

Most manufacturers do not have the testing facility to simulate the twists and resistance these units receive while going down the road or in unusual situations. Although Winnebago does have a test facility, people I talked to indicated all testing was down with computer simulation, which is disappointing. And according to the people I talked to at Lippert, they are disappointed by the lack of education to the end user and have developed one of the most comprehensive dealer and owner educational resources available.

RVers don’t always understand the system

This brings us to the other side of the equation—owners not understanding how the system works and proper operation. We have said this time and again: The unit must be level and secure before extending or retracting the room, otherwise the twisting and resistance on the gear and motor will create issues. Most trailer and 5th wheel owners pull into the campground and extend the rooms before doing this, as it requires them to go outside to extend the stabilizers or jacks. Even if the unit is level, the weight of the room extending can twist the sidewall at the opening just enough to put resistance to the fastening points such as the rivets. Once the rails are loose, it’s not long before there is a problem.

Then there are the motors. I do believe that the original motors were insufficient for the RV application, as they failed fairly quickly when there was some resistance. I noticed that they now sell the 500:1 ratio, which is being advertised as a faster extension and retraction. However, I see in some of the fine print the faster rotation also reduces the higher amp draw when they have to work harder during resistance.

Motors need to be synchronized

Also, one of the biggest issues according to the Schwintek technician is synchronizing the motors. In the owner’s manual it states that when extending or retracting, keep the button pushed in even after the room touches the wall and until the motor stops. This allows the two motors to “sync” back together. Most RV manufacturers do not build a slide room with the exact same weight on each side of the room, so one motor may be required to work harder than the other. Plus, no RV owner packs their ”stuff” with weight distribution in mind, so the motors will get out of sync.

Most owners let go of the button when the room touches the side as the motors start to “whine” like they were going to burn up! So the more the room gets extended and retracted without the synchronizing procedure, the more the motors get out of sync or alignment and eventually stop working due to the resistance.

Misinformation

Once that happens, the owner takes the unit to the dealer who has already decided the system is inferior and must replace the motors, and the misinformation starts flowing. Notice the photo above. To the left of my thumb is the upper bearing block that rides along the upper gear rail. See how close it is to the fastener of the rail? It doesn’t take much to twist or vibrate the room going down the road for that fastener to get loose and the block to clip it more each time the room is extended and retracted. Who is responsible for that? Shouldn’t the fastener be a flat head? But that would probably not provide enough surface space to hold. Shouldn’t the rail have an indentation for the fastener?

There have been many revisions to this system over the years. I would like to see what our readers are finding with the Schwintek mechanism as it is still being used. Lippert has come out with a revised mechanism they call the Slim Rack, which is similar. Their documentation now calls the Schwintek the “In Wall Slide”—completely staying away from the original name!

You might also enjoy this from Dave

The RV’s slide-out is stuck extended. What do the controller blinks mean?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s slide-out room is stuck in the out position. I get 1 green light and 8 red blinks. I already changed the motor plugs around and am still getting Motor 1 issues. Could this be a faulty controller? The wire seems to be OK and is not pinched. —Rosemdo, 2014 Forest River Grey Wolf

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2091