Jayco recalls some 2020 trailers for propane explosion risk

A propane leak can increase the risk of an explosion or fire.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will conduct a leak test at the refrigerator connections, repairing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 29, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901509.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read them by clicking here. Or visit here to receive a monthly recap of all recalls for that month including those of common vehicles used for towing or as dinghies behind motorhomes.