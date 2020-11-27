Jayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for engine cover issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige motorhomes and Entegra Vision, Vision XL motorhomes built on a Ford F-53 chassis. The engine covers may not contain sufficient heat insulation, causing the interior surface temperatures to be excessive.

Excessive surface temperatures can increase the risk of injury to the occupants.

Remedy

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional insulation insert, and a foam seal on the outer edge of the cover, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903527.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

