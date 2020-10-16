Jayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for possible seat wire short

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Entegra Aspire, 2020-2021 Anthem and Cornerstone, and 2021 Reatta, ReattaXL, and Jayco Embark motorhomes built with Villa power seats. The power seat wiring may become chafed due to poor routing and no protection, or melt from exceeding the 14 gauge wire amp capacity.
Damaged power seat wires may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.
Remedy
Jayco will notify owners, and the dealers will place the seat wiring in the loom and secure it with wire ties, free of charge. The remedy regarding the switch and exceeding the amp capacity is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 29, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903521.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
