Jayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for possible seat wire short

Remedy
Jayco will notify owners, and the dealers will place the seat wiring in the loom and secure it with wire ties, free of charge. The remedy regarding the switch and exceeding the amp capacity is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 29, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903521.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

