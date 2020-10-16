Jayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for possible seat wire short

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Entegra Aspire, 2020-2021 Anthem and Cornerstone, and 2021 Reatta, ReattaXL, and Jayco Embark motorhomes built with Villa power seats. The power seat wiring may become chafed due to poor routing and no protection, or melt from exceeding the 14 gauge wire amp capacity.

Damaged power seat wires may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.