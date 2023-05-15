Monday, May 15, 2023

Jayco motorhomes recalled for fuel hose leak issue

Jayco, Inc. is recalling certain 2021-2024 Ethos, Expanse, Solstice and Swift Class B recreational vehicles equipped with certain Cummins Onan QG 2800i and Onan QG 2800i EVAP generator sets. The fuel hose between the inline fuel filter and the Injection Pump Module (IPM) may not have adequate clamp force which could result in a gasoline leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire or injury. As many as 1,124 Jayco recreational vehicles may be affected by the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect, and replace the fuel hose and clamp, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 2, 2023. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267 for more information.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

