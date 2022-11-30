Tuesday, November 29, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV ReviewsMotorized RV Review
RV ReviewsMotorized RV Review

2023 Jayco Precept motorhome likely appeals to part-time RVers

By RV Travel
0
5
(1)

VIDEO REVIEW
Josh the RV Nerd reviews the 2023 Jayco Precept 31UL Class A gas motorhome with three slides, a king bed, and an auto generator start system.

At 33 feet, it is halfway between a huge motorhome and a small motorhome. But it’s got all the amenities. It’s probably too small for full-timing, but for part-time or seasonal RVing, this might do the job.

The living room has slides on both sides, making it very spacious. A power bunk over the cab lowers for even more sleeping space than provided by the sofa-sleeper, dinette-sleeper and bedroom bed. The Jayco Precept motorhome has six seat belts, which means six people can legally travel in this.

The kitchen features a modern, white, “farmhouse” decor which is attractive, and there are plenty of drawers and cabinets. The counter space is generous when the two sinks are covered. A residential fridge comes standard, but a smaller gas-electric version is available.

The bedroom in the Jayco Precept is cozy with a lot of drawers and two clothes closets.

The bathroom is adequate. Even NBA stars can fit in the shower, which has seven feet of headroom.

A 5500 Onan generator comes standard in the Jayco Precept. The motorhome rides atop a Ford F-53 chassis.

Weights & Measures:
Cargo Cap. 4,777
GVWR 22,000
GCWR 26,000
Length 33′ 0″
Height 12′ 10″
Width 8′ 5″
Ceiling 7′ 0″
Awning 16′ 0″
Water 72/40/50 (F/G/B)
LP 56
Fuel 80
Tires 22.5″ G Ford 7.3L V8

So that’s the Cliffs Notes version. Watch the video to take a tour of the Jayco Precept 31UL. And Josh, from Bish’s RV, always entertaining, has more information.

More RV reviews

##RVDT2003

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 5 / 5. Vote count: 1

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

We are sorry that this article was not enjoyable for you!

Let us improve this article!

Tell us how we can improve this article?

Previous article
Do you plan to ski this winter?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.