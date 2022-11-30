2023 Jayco Precept motorhome likely appeals to part-time RVers

5 ( 1 )

Josh the RV Nerd reviews the 2023 Jayco Precept 31UL Class A gas motorhome with three slides, a king bed, and an auto generator start system.

At 33 feet, it is halfway between a huge motorhome and a small motorhome. But it’s got all the amenities. It’s probably too small for full-timing, but for part-time or seasonal RVing, this might do the job.

The living room has slides on both sides, making it very spacious. A power bunk over the cab lowers for even more sleeping space than provided by the sofa-sleeper, dinette-sleeper and bedroom bed. The Jayco Precept motorhome has six seat belts, which means six people can legally travel in this.

The kitchen features a modern, white, “farmhouse” decor which is attractive, and there are plenty of drawers and cabinets. The counter space is generous when the two sinks are covered. A residential fridge comes standard, but a smaller gas-electric version is available.

The bedroom in the Jayco Precept is cozy with a lot of drawers and two clothes closets.

The bathroom is adequate. Even NBA stars can fit in the shower, which has seven feet of headroom.

A 5500 Onan generator comes standard in the Jayco Precept. The motorhome rides atop a Ford F-53 chassis.

Weights & Measures:

Cargo Cap. 4,777

GVWR 22,000

GCWR 26,000

Length 33′ 0″

Height 12′ 10″

Width 8′ 5″

Ceiling 7′ 0″

Awning 16′ 0″

Water 72/40/50 (F/G/B)

LP 56

Fuel 80

Tires 22.5″ G Ford 7.3L V8

So that’s the Cliffs Notes version. Watch the video to take a tour of the Jayco Precept 31UL. And Josh, from Bish’s RV, always entertaining, has more information.

