Jayco recalls as many as 11,532 trailers for awning issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Eagle, Eagle HT, Jayflight, Jayflight SLX, North Point, Pinnacle and Seismic travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 11,532 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair, or, if necessary, replace awning fabric, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 2, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901578.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

