Friday, August 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Jayco recalls as many as 11,532 trailers for awning issue

By RV Travel
0

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Eagle, Eagle HT, Jayflight, Jayflight SLX, North Point, Pinnacle and Seismic travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 11,532 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and repair, or, if necessary, replace awning fabric, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 2, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901578.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1065b

Previous articleGreat RV Accessories Newsletter – Issue 10
Next articleTiffin motorhomes recalled for overheating fuse that could cause engine to stall

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.