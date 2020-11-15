Jayco recalls motorhomes for potential bed gear failure

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 Vision, Emblem, Vision XL, Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige motorhomes equipped with a Power Bedlift System. The bedlift motor may fail due to internal gear failure, causing the overhead bunk bed to release from the stowed position.

If the bed releases unexpectedly from the stowed position while moving, it could contact the driver and possibly block their vision, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bed motor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-617-776-0344. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903525.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

