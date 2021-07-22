Jayco recalls some RVs for window failure issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Anthem, Aspire, Cornerstone, Insignia, Reatta, and Embark recreational vehicles equipped with Hehr 6400-series windows. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 16, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903569.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1010b