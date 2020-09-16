Jayco recalls some Entegra and Embark motorhomes

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Entegra Reatta and Jayco Embark and 2020 Entegra ReattaXL motorhomes. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 17 volts, causing the components on the board to become damaged.
A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire, which cause injury or death.
Remedy
Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional circuit module to the existing component board to provide over-current protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903518.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
