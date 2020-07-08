Jayco recalls some fifth wheels: weak leaf springs could cause crash

Tires contact with the wheel well or surrounding structure may cause damage to the tire, or cause premature tire wear, and loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install a rubber bump stop into the top sides of the axles, as well as inspect the suspension and replace any defective leaf springs as necessary. Tires with visible damage will be replaced as well. All repairs will be performed free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901513.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.

Not signed up for the free RVtravel.com weekend newsletters? Published online since 2001. Sign up here.