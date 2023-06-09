Friday, June 9, 2023

Jayco trailers recalled. Solar panel could detach

By RV Travel
Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain Jayco pop-up trailers. They include the 2023 Jayco Swift, Swift LI, Entegra Ethos and Ethos LI recreational vehicles. The solar panel may detach from the trailer’s pop-up roof and become a road or other safety hazard.

A detached solar panel increases the risk of a crash, which can lead to injuries to both passengers of the Jayco trailers and nearby persons in or around other vehicles.

Remedy
Dealers will install new brackets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 17, 2023. Owners may also contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903586.

Notes
Another option is to contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1108b

