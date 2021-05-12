Jayco recalls some trailers: Spare tire carrier could break

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 Jay Feather Micro travel trailers. The spare tire carrier could break at the bend radius or gusset.

A broken spare tire carrier could detach, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash or injury to passengers in other vehicles.

Remedy

Dealers will install two Z-brackets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 4, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901566.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.

Sign up for a monthly recap by email of RV recalls for the previous month.