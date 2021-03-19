Owner DESTROYS brand-new Jeep while flat towed. You won’t believe the damage!

By Nanci Dixon

A 2021 Jeep Rubicon with less than 10,000 miles was recently brought in for service to a dealer in Florida. The Jeep was in for repair after being flat towed behind an RV. What the owner found out should scare everyone with a tow vehicle. Read carefully.

Jeeps are known for their ease of flat towing, but only when the directions are followed. Instead of neutral, the owner had put the Jeep into 4-Low. Jeep clearly states in the owner’s manual, “Do not go over 25 MPH in 4-Low.”

Pulling in 4-Low at 55 MPH or more revved the engine to over 50,000 RPMs. The factory redline is 6,000 RPMs. As the wheels turned so did the driveshaft and transmission. The engine was rotated.

The crankshaft was sheared off. Pistons and rods went through the block. The clutch and flywheel slammed into the transmission bell housing and took out the input shaft. The back of block gone and the convertor hit. Flat towing in the wrong gear basically destroyed the engine.

The repair and replacement cost was more than $30,000 just on parts alone! Nope, the factory warranty doesn’t count here and it’s unknown how insurance will handle it.

Moral of the story? READ the manual! Double-check and check again. Perhaps keep a checklist handy?

Watch the video below for the mechanic’s first reaction when he sees the damage after this Jeep was flat towed. You won’t believe it.

WARNING: THE F* WORD IS USED SEVERAL TIMES IN THE VIDEO BELOW. Turn off your volume before viewing if you are offended by bad language. But the visual is enough to get the point across.



