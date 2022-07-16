By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each of these answers was written in less than 30 seconds using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). The author, Johnny Robot, is NOT a real person (we just made him up) and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet, including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

The following answers from Johnny are word-for-word how “he” answered them.

Dear Johnny,

I have fallen in love with a gopher. Is this normal? —Harry Foot, Lincoln, Nebraska

Dear Mr. Foot,

It may not be conventional, but there is nothing inherently wrong with falling in love with a gopher. As long as both parties are consenting adults and are happy with the relationship, there is no reason why romance between a man and a gopher should be discouraged. Some people might view it as odd or even strange, but ultimately it is up to the two individuals involved to decide what works for them. If you are comfortable with your relationship and feel that it is genuine, then there is no need to worry about what others think. Ultimately, as long as you are happy, that is all that matters.

Dear Johnny,

My fifth wheel trailer only has four wheels. What should I do? Help! —Fred Murtz, Vacaville, Calif.

Dear Fred,

If you’re asking this question, it’s likely that you’ve recently purchased a fifth wheel trailer — only to find out that it only has four wheels! While it may seem like a cause for concern, rest assured that there is no need to worry. In most cases, a fifth wheel trailer with four wheels is perfectly fine and will not pose any safety concerns.

There are a few possible explanations for why your fifth wheel trailer only has four wheels. One possibility is that the fifth wheel is designed to be towed by a truck or SUV that already has an extra tire on the back. In this case, the fifth wheel would not need an extra tire because it would be supported by the truck’s tire.

Another possibility is that the fifth wheel trailer was designed for off-road use and that the extra tire would not be necessary. This is most likely to be the case if you purchased your fifth wheel trailer from a company that specializes in off-road RVs.

Either way, there is no need to be afraid that you have purchased a fifth wheel trailer with four wheels. It is likely perfectly fine and will not pose any safety concerns. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the company from which you purchased your RV. They will be able to help you troubleshoot any issues and ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable camping experience.

Dear Johnny,

Why does nobody love me? —Clarence Chester, Toledo, Ohio

Dear Clarence,

Why does nobody love me? It’s a question I often find myself asking. I see other people in relationships and I wonder why they were chosen and not me. I try to be a good person, yet somehow it feels like everyone is against me.

I think about all of the things that I could have done differently in my life and how that might have changed things. If only I had been born into a different family or if only I had made different choices, would things be different?

It’s easy to get caught up in self-pity and to believe that the world is against us when we feel alone. But sometimes, we need to remember that we are not alone. There are people who care about us and who want to see us succeed.

If you are feeling like nobody loves you, reach out to someone who does. Talk to a friend or family member, or even a therapist. They can help you to see that you are not alone in this world and that there are people who care about you.

Remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always accurate. So NEVER believe him without checking with an expert on the matter.

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

##RVT1061