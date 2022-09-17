This week, Johnny Robot wrote an article rather than answer questions. He wrote this article in less than 30 seconds using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). Johnny Robot is NOT a real person (we just made him up), so keep that in mind. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert.

We publish this column often to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet, including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

The first paragraph below was written by a human. We then instructed “Johnny” to finish the story, and to include the keywords motorhome, camping and Pepsi.

By Johnny Robot

A HUMAN WROTE THIS PARAGRAPH:

I was born in 1962 in a poor neighborhood in Los Angeles. My mother drove a bus and my father developed film. I was fed macaroni and cheese six days a week for every meal, and every night I had two Snickers candy bars for dessert. Last year, I weighed 520 pounds and was in terrible health. This is what I did to drop 350 pounds and become a successful long distance runner. Oh, by the way, I travel by RV which has been a huge help. And I did these things, too.

EDITOR: And here is how “Johnny” continued the story using artificial intelligence with no human involvement. It took him about 20 seconds to finish the story, as it is below.

In May of last year, my motorhome broke down. I was in the middle of nowhere and had to camp in a Walmart parking lot for a week while waiting for parts. That’s when I realized I needed to make some changes. I was eating way too much junk food and not getting enough exercise.

I started by cutting out soda and other sugary drinks. I replaced them with water and unsweetened tea. Pepsi was my favorite drink, but I knew it was time to give it up if I wanted to get healthy.

I also started walking more. I would walk around the campgrounds I was staying in, and go on hikes when I was able. Slowly but surely, I started to lose weight. I also began meal prepping and cooking more at home. I would make healthy meals ahead of time, so that I wouldn’t be tempted to eat junk food when I was hungry.

Within a year, I had lost 350 pounds. And not only that, but my health had improved dramatically. My blood pressure and cholesterol levels were both down, and I felt more energetic than ever before.

Now, I’m a long-distance runner. I’ve competed in several races, and even placed first in my age group in a recent 10K. I never would have thought this was possible a year ago, but thanks to making some changes in my lifestyle, I’m now living a healthier and happier life.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Remember, Johnny is not a real person.

Why Johnny Robot is scary.

