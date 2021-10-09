When buying an RV for later delivery, when do your payments begin?

That’s the question Josh the RV Nerd (Josh Winters of Haylett RV of Coldwater, Michigan) answers in this informative video. Do they start right away, or months later when you take delivery? It’s a timely question considering so many RVers are placing orders today for RVs that will not arrive for four, five, six months … or longer. And what about when an RV is purchased but the RV is not even built yet (so no VIN number)?

Also: Should you sign before your ordered RV arrives? And what if you have a trade-in?

Josh covers a lot in this video.

##RVT1021