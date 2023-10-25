Justice Thomas’ motorhome under scrutiny by Senate investigators

Many RVers know that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is an avid RVer. For some years Justice Thomas has owned and traveled in a motorhome with his wife on their vacation time. However, Justice Thomas’ motorhome has now become the focal point of the Senate Finance Committee.

Questions about Justice Thomas’ motorhome

What does the committee want to know about Justice Thomas’ motorhome? The magnifying glass is on how the Justice acquired the motorhome. The big coach is a Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon that Justice Thomas bought in 1999. It’s not so much how he bought the luxury coach—that much is already known. Evidently, the Justice took a shine to the rig that he saw for sale in Phoenix, Arizona. Media reports speculate that Thomas couldn’t float a bank loan, and that a close friend of the family, Anthony Welters, provided a $267,000 loan to help buy the rig.

The question that the Senate Finance Committee wants answered is this: Did Justice Thomas pay off the loan? Last August, Welters, who is the executive vice-president of UnitedHealth Group (UHG) and the vice chair of New York University’s board of trustees, told the New York Times that the loan had been “satisfied.” He did not explain just how the loan was satisfied, just that it had been.

Was the loan repaid?

In a report by NPR, a Democratic staff memorandum shows Thomas “made some interest payments on the loan, but there is no indication the actual loan was repaid.” The committee also found that the Justice didn’t put the loan on his ethics disclosure forms. Additionally, it’s not known whether or not he reported the apparent loan forgiveness to the Internal Revenue Service. That’s a key point, as such forgiveness must be disclosed, as it would be considered taxable income.

So what does the Senate Finance Committee want to know about the deal surrounding Justice Thomas’ motorhome? Committee chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said, “Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven, and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed.”

KOAs and Walmarts

Just how old Justice Thomas’ Prevost is isn’t clear (possibly 1992, according to a report from June 27, 2022, in the Washington Examiner). Anthony Welters said that the rig was “used” when purchased in 1999. The photo we’ve included is a stock image of a 1997 Prevost, NOT the rig owned by the Justice. As we’ve published before, Justice Thomas and his wife have been spotted tooling around the U.S. in the coach, frequenting KOAs and Walmart parking lots.

