Kansas junkyard a gold mine for trucks, RV relics?

By James Raia

One person’s junkyard pile of rusted classics is another person’s pot of potential automotive gold.

At least the seller of a junkyard in Great Bend, Kansas, full of cars, trucks and RVs in various states of disrepair hopes that’s the case.

As detailed on eBay.com, Craigslist and BarnFinds.com, the seller has so many vehicles, he’s not exactly sure exactly what’s in the salvage yard. But the seller, who lists an address and phone number but not his name, knows he has some desired relics.

It’s not the first vehicle graveyard the seller has offered, and he has specific instructions for potential buyers.

“CALLS ONLY!,” he details in Craiglist post. “Due to scams and incomplete e-mails and texts, I ignore them and I don’t even open them. If you text or e-mail, I won’t see it and you won’t get a response. I have given up trying to sort through incomplete, unanswerable e-mails. Ninety percent of the time, the e-mail is not complete with enough details for me to work with.”

The seller details: “I am dual licensed in the state of Kansas as a Salvage Dealer and a Car dealer, so I can sell parts or complete vehicles. I do take trade-ins.”

According to the seller: “More than 1,000 vehicles are in “stock for parts and projects.”

“We specialize in American cars and the majority of our inventory is 40s-80s, GM, Mopar and Ford. I do have newer and older vehicles and we have cars and pickups. We have six buildings and five semi-trailers full of parts and project cars. There are around 100 cabs that are already off of trucks and lined up on pallets ready to go. New inventory coming in weekly.”

The seller has a Facebook presence, “Nobody Else’s Auto” and a YouTube channel, “Nobody’s Show!” The junkyard entrepreneur is also on eBay with username ID, nobodyelsesauto.

Available inventory also includes: 1941 Willys Pickup, 1949 Studebaker 1-ton pickup truck, 1950 Chevy pickup, 1951 International L-110, 1953 Ford F-2 Pickup, 1954 Ford F-350, 1962 Chevy Shortbed step side pickup, 1964 Dodge Pickup 1/2 ton shortbed and 1977 Ford Pickup truck F-150 Super Cab

The seller’s final instructions:

“I can only answer one phone at a time, so if I don’t answer, leave me a message. Tel. 620-786-4428 or 620-793-3557.”

