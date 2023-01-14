Keep little kids from falling out your RV’s door

Here are two great safety tips from our long-time reader and RVer George Bliss in Saskatchewan, Canada:

George wrote: I’d like to pass along these ideas to other RV Travel readers. From personal experience I found it necessary to incorporate two new safety measures:

One: With young/short grandchildren who want to enter the camper, I see them climbing the four steps to the door, pulling down on the screen door latch, then almost falling backwards to get the door open.

For their safety, I drilled a small hole in the screen door latch, hung a string from that hole down to a fob of any sort (in this case a plastic wrench) that will fit between the screen door and the outside door that they can grab, pull the latch down, and open the door without having to climb the steps first. Due diligence is required as the hanging string could be considered a strangulation hazard.