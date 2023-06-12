Brilliant tip to keep your pet(s) safe at campgrounds

Keeping your pets safe and secure at the campground is a high priority for any responsible pet parent.

If your fur baby has even gotten loose while camping, you already know the terror it can induce. Especially if your dog is anything like my former dog, Budley, who thought it a fun game to play catch me if you can. (Side note: Budley is no longer on the road with me but is living his best life with his new dad in Missouri. I talk about the story here).

Even if you are super careful, things can happen and a pet can accidentally get loose. The door doesn’t latch behind you, the leash breaks, the dog slips out when someone comes in, etc.

This easy little tip can help you get a wayward pet back quickly should they ever get loose. Simply add a small temporary tag to their collar with your campsite number.

Find these inexpensive tags at an office supply store or order online. Use a permanent marker such as a Sharpie to write your campsite number and the dates you will be staying.

This way anyone in camp who finds your pet (or manages to corral your pet, as the case may be) will know exactly where they belong.

Take the temporary tag off when you leave camp. As the tags are sold in packs of multiples, you will have plenty left for future trips.

The cheaper paper tags will be fine for most instances, unless your pet loves water. In that case, consider small plastic tags instead.

